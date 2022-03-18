Carnival Corporation Announces that the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation Commits $3 Million to Support Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts

MIAMI, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced that the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation pledged $3 million in donations to organizations providing vital medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees displaced or forced to flee abroad.

The family foundation of Carnival Corporation's Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine will dedicate $1 million to each of the following organizations involved in relief efforts:

World Central Kitchen: providing fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and remaining in the country

Direct Relief: providing medical aid, medicines and supplies to people displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries

UNICEF USA : working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services – including health, education, protection, water and sanitation – as well as life-saving supplies

In addition, Carnival Corporation's namesake brand, Carnival Cruise Line, has made a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen, honoring its employees and crew members from Ukraine. In Europe, Costa Group – which includes the Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises brands – was able to donate medical supplies and medicines to support the treatment of injuries and common diseases in Ukraine. Additional support efforts are underway by other Carnival Corporation brands.

"We stand for peace and our hearts go out to everyone whose lives have been upended by the invasion of Ukraine," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "We have crew members from 145 countries and we sail with guests from nations around the globe, so we feel deeply the human impact of this humanitarian crisis and we join many others in supporting relief efforts."

