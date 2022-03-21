Amwins Special Risk Underwriters Partners with Obsidian to Expand into Transportation

Exclusive primary auto product for Amwins transportation brokers will focus on over-the-road trucking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) today announced a new partnership with Obsidian, an A.M. Best rated "A-" (Excellent) hybrid fronting program carrier. Amwins' newly added transportation program delivers primary commercial auto solutions for established fleets with a proven safety record and willingness to adopt growth-oriented technology.

"SRU is excited to expand our offering to include this important coverage," said Mark Bernacki, chief underwriting officer at Amwins. "As a leader in the transportation industry with more than $1.2 billion in annual premium placements, this program will provide Amwins brokers with an additional tool, delivering solutions and benefitting clients in an increasingly competitive commercial auto market. This product will be complementary to the other key transportation markets our brokers utilize."

This program marks Amwins Special Risk Underwriters' expansion beyond the property and management liability products and focuses on underserved mid-fleet trucking accounts. SRU has built a business on providing quality underwriting programs exclusively for Amwins brokers since 2008.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amwins Special Risk Underwriters in bringing this exclusive fleet program to market," commented William Jewett, chief executive officer at Obsidian. "Amwins has developed a very impressive underwriting platform which we believe will differentiate them in the marketplace. With Amwins' unparalleled underwriting expertise and extensive distribution capabilities, we look forward to delivering exclusive capacity to specialty transportation brokers."

With this new program with Obsidian, Amwins transportation brokers now have sole access to hard-to-come-by transportation capacity with continued support from Amwins Underwriting's extensive family of products.

About Amwins Special Risk Underwriters

Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) was formed in 2008 as an exclusive MGA for Amwins, the largest independent wholesaler in the country. Exclusive products that SRU provides are available only through Amwins brokers.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

