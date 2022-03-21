Greenland Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Monday, March 28, 2022

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, March 28, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

Greenland's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2738409

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 5, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2738409.



Phone Number International +61 2 9003-421 United States +1 (855) 452-5696 China Hong Kong +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4008209035 +86 8009880552

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

