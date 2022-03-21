KAZIA TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE AND AACR ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING

SYDNEY, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), a late stage, oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce upcoming presentations at two international conferences.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kazia Therapeutics Limited) (PRNewswire)

American Association of Cancer Research Annual Scientific Meeting

Four abstracts relating to Kazia's pipeline have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Scientific Meeting, held in New Orleans, LA from 8th – 13th April 2022. Two abstracts relate to the ongoing phase I study of EVT801, a selective VEGFR3 inhibitor in development for advanced cancer. The other two pertain to paxalisib, a brain-penetrant PI3K inhibitor, currently in an international phase III clinical trial for glioblastoma and in exploratory studies for several other forms of brain cancer. All four posters are expected to be presented on Tuesday 12th April.

The AACR Annual Scientific Meeting is one of the leading global academic conferences for oncology research. It is typically attended by more than 20,000 clinicians, researchers, industry executives, and investors, representing over 140 countries. The conference returns to an in-person format this year.

2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC

In addition, Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner, will present a corporate update at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on 28th – 30th March 2022, from 9am – 5pm, ET. As well as providing an overview of the company, Dr Garner will summarise the important progress that the company has made in 2021 and outline a broad range of catalysts that are expected during 2022.

During the virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited