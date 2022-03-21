SupportNinja Enhances Global Outsourcing Services With Bolton Remote Acquisition

The acquisition brings together two values-driven, people-focused organizations to drive more opportunities for employees, customers, and the market.

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportNinja, a leading Dallas-based business process outsourcing company, today announced the acquisition of Bolton Remote, a specialist provider of customer success, technical support and product operations solutions. This acquisition enables SupportNinja, supported by a growth investment from BV Investment Partners, to extend its reach into new markets and provide a more exhaustive list of services to its clients including expanded data operations, renewals management, customer success and onboarding, technical expertise, and back-office support.

Bolton Remote brings an expanded geographic footprint to SupportNinja, adding offices in Ireland and Singapore, as well as growing SupportNinja's already established operations in the U.S. and the Philippines. The new locations will provide additional language capabilities and time zone flexibility for clients.

SupportNinja's CEO, Connor Tomkies, explained, "We have always prided ourselves on providing excellent services on behalf of our clients to ensure every customer interaction is valuable. By aligning with a like-minded company such as Bolton Remote, we can leverage a strong collective operational footprint and technological advancements across several lines of business. We're excited to welcome a team that shares the same values of humility and transparency in all we do."

Bolton Remote's CEO, Patrick Linton, who will remain as an advisor to drive the continued growth of Bolton's core services, added, "Bolton was founded on a mission to change and challenge the perceptions and prejudices of the outsourcing industry by delivering a solution that is based on trust and transparency with a focus on people. By joining forces with a values-led company like SupportNinja, combined with the financial backing of BV Investment Partners, we're able to offer expanded opportunities to our employees, additional services and reach to our customers, and tackle our now joint mission together."

Bolton Remote's expertise in helping fast-growing, customer-obsessed technology companies scale will facilitate SupportNinja's ability to serve its partners from all corners of the globe with highly flexible, scalable solutions. The combined capabilities are underscored by a shared culture of incredible people doing incredible work. This partnership will create new job opportunities for skilled workers seeking remote work arrangements and provide clients with top-tier candidates from around the world.

"With this acquisition, we're demonstrating our commitment to the remote work space and our ability to offer clients on-demand service anytime, anywhere from around the world," added Tomkies.

Will Weimar, Vice President at BV Investment Partners, adds, "Bolton Remote works with some of the most exciting, innovative software companies in the world and has built services uniquely designed for these businesses. This, combined with the future of work being increasingly remote-friendly, means that SupportNinja can continue to expand services to a wider market."

With the expansion and addition of services, SupportNinja plans to:

Increase job opportunities for skilled workers in the remote work space

Bring new, innovative services to market to benefit clients

Expand its geographic footprint in Asia and Europe for more language and timezone solutions

Increase its global headcount to support major brands with large-scale support needs

About SupportNinja: Since 2015, SupportNinja has driven to show the world "a better way to outsource." It does so by challenging the status quo, implementing the latest technology and developing the best people. In the end, SupportNinja focuses on what matters most—providing the best experience for employees, clients and client customers. Get the latest updates at http://www.supportninja.com ; Facebook, Twitter @SupportNinja; Instagram @supportninja_us; Linkedin SupportNinja.

About Bolton Remote: Bolton was founded in 2013 based on the simple belief that there are amazing, talented people anywhere in the world, and companies that stay within their hiring "comfort zone" will ultimately miss out on the incredible benefits of a geographically diverse workforce. Consistently ranked on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Bolton Remote has grown into a leading provider of specialized outsourcing services designed for high-growth, venture-backed and private equity owned technology companies. Services include Customer Success, Technical Support, Cybersecurity, and Data Operations. Visit https://www.boltonremote.com/ to learn more.

