Tenneco Named a 2021 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) was recognized as a Supplier of the Year by General Motors. As the global automaker celebrated honorees last week at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, Tenneco's Powertrain Business Group accepted the award for the third straight year in the category of Connecting Rods & Pistons. Overall, all three of Tenneco's original equipment business groups – Clean Air, Performance Solutions and Powertrain – have been recognized with the GM award in the past five years.

"At a time when our industry has faced one challenge after the next, I'm proud of how our Powertrain team members around the world leverage innovation and technology to deliver solutions today, as they work to make tomorrow even better," said Brian Kesseler, CEO of Tenneco. "We are honored to receive this award from our largest customer, and we look forward to continuing to provide GM with next generation solutions for cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable, and reliable mobility."

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

