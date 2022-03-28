BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 389-0920. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 12, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13727684.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com on Thursday, May 5, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

