Inova Announces a New Integration with Sage Intacct

Integration of Best-in-class HCM and ERP Systems Streamlines Financial Reporting for Employers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Payroll, a national payroll and human resource solutions provider, has announced an integration partnership with Sage, a leader in cloud financial technology for small and mid-sized businesses.

Inova Payroll - Helping you accurately and efficiently manage the employee life cycle with payroll, time and HR provided by a team that's on a mission to delight. (PRNewsfoto/Inova Payroll) (PRNewswire)

HR and accounting professionals should not be spending time exporting and importing data between their favorite systems.

The new API integration syncs data between Inova HCM and Sage Intacct, enabling clients to save time, improve efficiency and accuracy, and ensure better compliance by eliminating double keying and manual input of payroll and general ledger (GL) data. Joint customers of Inova HCM and Sage Intacct will be able to seamlessly view payroll expenses by locations, departments, projects, and tasks using the Dimensions functionality within Sage Intacct.

One of the unique features of Inova's integration with Sage Intacct is the flow of expense data from Sage Intacct to payroll to efficiently manage employee expense reimbursements. With Inova's Sage Intacct integration, the employee expense reimbursement process is 100% digital, eliminating inefficient manual processes.

"HR and accounting professionals should not be spending time exporting and importing data between their favorite systems," said Farsheed Ferdowsi, President and CEO of Inova Payroll. "Best-in-class software companies like Inova and Sage must integrate with other platforms to satisfy the needs of the modern organization. We're happy to launch our integration with Sage Intacct as it will present significant time savings for many of our current and future clients."

"One of the great benefits of cloud computing is making it easier for customers to connect all their business systems to knock down barriers and make work more efficient," said Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "We have built a strong network of partners, like Inova, that share our focus on customer success. This new integration will help our joint customer save time, make more informed decisions, and get the most out of both our systems."

Inova is listed on the Sage Intacct Marketplace, and the API integration is available to all Inova HCM clients who use Sage Intacct for their accounting and financial management. Inova clients are advised to contact their support representative for more information.

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll, HR, and benefits solutions to employers across the United States. A five-time Inc. 5000 company, Inova Payroll is nationally recognized for exceptional customer support and service with numerous badges on G2.com for easiest set-up and best support, and multi-year Stevie Award wins for customer service. Headquartered in Nashville, Inova has ten additional offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inova Payroll