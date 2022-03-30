InventHelp Presents Full Body Stationary Workout Bike(OTW-427)

PITTSBURGH., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I bought a stationary bike and ended up using it as a clothing rack because of how boring it was to ride," said the inventor from Capitol Heights, Md. "I work as a carrier and get a workout from turning the steering wheel and getting in and out of this low vehicle. I decided to incorporate those features into a stationary bike to give an individual the ultimate full body workout."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented the patent-pending BODYMOBILE! to help enhance an individual's cardiovascular workout and their overall workout regimen. This device incorporates resistance engaging an individuals whole body with one piece of equipment. Additionally, this would help individuals prevent stress and strain on their body, and even provide comfort for those with chronic conditions or pain.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp