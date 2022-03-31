Otis Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

- Report's ''Sustaining Connections" theme highlights how Otis builds connections that help people, societies and environments thrive -

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS) today launched its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report as an independent company. The report provides updates on its 13 ESG targets – each aligned with select United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – and makes disclosures to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

The cover of Otis Worldwide Corp.'s inaugural ESG Report. (PRNewswire)

"At Otis, we give people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. Our first ESG report demonstrates how we're setting this vision in motion and bringing our purpose to life through actions such as focusing on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, expanding our STEM-focused Made to Move Communities™ signature social impact program and advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs globally," said Otis Chair & CEO Judy Marks. "ESG is embedded in our strategy, culture and programs, and we are committed to continue moving these initiatives forward as we drive value for all our stakeholders."

Following a robust materiality assessment last year to identify the ESG topics most important to Otis and its stakeholders, the company set measurable goals and strategic actions around its four ESG focus areas of Health & Safety, Environment & Impact, People & Communities and Governance & Accountability. Through the end of 2021, Otis' progress on ESG targets includes:

All global factories completed ISO 14001 certification, four years ahead of the target.

A 7% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions vs. its 2019 baseline. Otis' target is to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions 50% by 2030.

Achieving its annual goal of educating 100% of Otis field professionals and subcontractor companies in Otis' life-saving Cardinal Rules.

78% of Otis colleagues worldwide have access to an Employee Assistance Program. Otis is now targeting 100% coverage of its global colleagues in 2022, one year ahead of its original target.

36% of executives globally are women. Otis was the first in its industry to sign the Paradigm for Parity® gender parity commitment and aims for gender parity in its executive ranks by 2030.

Achieving its annual >20% target of U.S supplier spend to diverse suppliers*

In addition to these 2021 ESG milestones, Otis became a signatory of the U.N. Global Compact, completed its first CDP disclosure, and launched the second year of Made to Move Communities. Winners of this challenge will be announced in April 2022.

The full ESG Report can be found on www.otis.com and www.otisinvestors.com

* Diverse supplier is defined as a minority owned, small businesses and/or operating in an economically-challenged zone.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

