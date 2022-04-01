Korea Ginseng Corp. Launches KORESELECT Line in the U.S. Market

- World's No.1 Ginseng Brand launched exclusive brand "Koreselect" for the U.S.

- Lee Min-ho, Global Embassador of KGC, plays the role in Pachinko on Apple TV+

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC), the world's number one ginseng brand, officially launched its KORESELECT product line in the U.S. market. The KORESELECT line exclusively uses six-year-grown red ginseng in plant-based products that are a time-tested, natural solution for core aspects of health and wellness.

KORESELECT products are made from six-year-grown Korean Red Ginseng and may promote blood circulation, boost stamina and support immunity. These products may also bolster cognitive function, support skin health and reduce inflammation. The KORESELECT product 5 line includes: Immune, Energy, Wellness, Balance and Stamina.

KORESELECT products are GMO free, caffeine free, GMP quality assured and are made with zero artificial coloring, flavor, preservatives, dairy, fish, eggs and nuts.

Established in 1899, Korea Ginseng Corporation is a highly trusted and reliable ginseng brand and the most reputable manufacturer in the category. The global ginseng leader provides the highest quality, traditionally-harvested Korean Red Ginseng - recognized as the more efficacious form of ginseng.

Korea Ginseng Corporation follows an optimal sourcing process, taking two years to condition and prepare each field for planting, allowing each plant to grow for six years in order to reach its optimal state of maturity, and then allowing each field to rest a full ten years before replanting.

Along with the excellent quality of CheongKwanjang, Korea Ginseng Corporation is collaborating with outstanding actors in various ways. Especially Lee Min-ho, The popular K-drama actor, is the global Embassador for Korea Ginseng Corp. He plays the role of "Hansu" in the much-anticipated Apple TV+ series, Pachinko.

For more information on KGC's KORESELECT line, visit https://kgcus.com/collections/koreselect.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, Korea Ginseng Corporation is a highly trusted and reliable Korean Red Ginseng brand and the oldest and most reputable manufacturer in the category. The global ginseng leader provides the highest quality, traditionally-harvested Korean Red Ginseng - recognized as the more efficacious form of ginseng. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base and Donginbi. KORESELECT products are a plant-based, time-tested, natural solution for core aspects of health and wellness and may support healthy blood circulation, natural energy, and immunity as well as cognitive function, skin health and reduction of inflammation. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/.

