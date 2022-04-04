Central Rivers Power Pledges $10,000 to Support the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

Funds will enable the Discovery Center to upgrade interactive Earth and space science exhibits.

MANCHESTER, N.H. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Rivers Power, the owner and operator of eight New Hampshire-based hydroelectric power plants recently announced a commitment of $10,000 to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Funding will be directed to these partners to support the upgrades to the interactive Earth and space science exhibits in the Center's science galleries and replace some of the well-used seats in its planetarium theater.

"We are honored and delighted that Central Rivers Power has joined as a founding corporate member of the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center," said Discovery Center Executive Director Jeanne Gerulskis. "To have as a partner a company dedicated to providing reliable, low-carbon energy to the national power grid is wonderful. We share with Central Rivers Power a desire to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers to lead in fields like hydropower and other renewable energies, which are so critical to our future."

Dedicated to New Hampshire space pioneers Alan Shepard and Christa McAuliffe, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center is a 45,000-square foot air and space museum with an all-digital, full-dome planetarium (the largest in Northern New England), two floors of interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) exhibits, an observatory with professional telescopes, and a full spectrum of live and virtual STEM outreach programs for learners of all ages.

"We are thrilled to support the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center as it continues its mission to bring the STEM learning to the community," said Central Rivers Power Chief Executive Todd Wynn. "One of our commitments as a company is using technology to create a sustainable, greener future. The Center's devotion to educating all of us on the wonders of our world—and beyond—dovetails nicely with our concern for the preservation of this planet."

Central Rivers Power owns and operates 45 hydroelectric power plants with a combined installed capacity of 340 megawatts across the United States including eight hydroelectric plants located in New Hampshire, which provide reliable, carbon-free energy to the local power grid supporting the communities in which they operate. In total, Central Rivers Power produces about 1.25 million megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the emissions of over 190,000 passenger vehicles. Central Rivers Power is an affiliate of Hull Street Energy. For more information visit www.centralriverspower.com.

