Sustainable Baby Brand Reflects on One Year of Successes and Accomplishments

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century™, a modern-day baby brand featuring budget-friendly, simple and sustainable products is celebrating its first birthday this month. In honor of Earth Month and the brand's one year anniversary, Century is reflecting on major milestones throughout the past year.

Century™ Celebrates One Year Anniversary by Recognizing Notable Brand Milestones (PRNewswire)

Committed to helping create a happier world for the next generation, Century follows three pillars of purpose through their Do More™ Promise – recycle, reimagine and give back, which have acted as a compass since the brand's launch in April 2021. By acting on these values, Century has achieved many notable milestones throughout the past year including:

Became the first and only baby gear brand to use fabrics made from recycled materials across its full product line by launching 19 simple and sustainable products through their Happy Planet Collection

Recycled more than 600,000 water bottles through its sales of the Happy Planet Collection products

Collected and recycled 2,030 pounds of baby products in partnership with TerraCycle®

Partnered with and donated to COLAGE, an organization that supports families with LGBTQ+ parent(s), during PRIDE Month and LGBTQ+ History Month

Received many exciting accolades, including two industry awards - Editor's Pick and Green/Environmentally Friendly - from the Juvenile Products Manufacturer Association (JPMA) for its Drive On™ 3-in-1 Car Seat

About Century

Century™, a modern-day baby brand, brings kids, parents and our planet to the forefront. Century is a new, affordable, sustainable and stylish baby brand that was created for the next generation of parents. Committed to the planet and creating a better world for all, Century™ has created the Do More™ Promise, pledging to Recycle, Reimagine, and Give Back. Century™ believes becoming parents is what makes our world bigger and brighter and is bringing that to life through the brand promise and gear they've developed including car seats, strollers, highchairs and playards. To learn more about Century™ visit www.centurybaby.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

