Commercial Launch: Illuccix® Now Available to Order in the United States

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) announces that its prostate cancer imaging agent, Illuccix® (kit for preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide), also known as 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection, is now commercially available in the United States.

Illuccix is available to order from 117 Cardinal Health and PharmaLogic pharmacies, delivering coverage to ~85% of PET1 imaging sites across the United States. In addition, United Pharmacy Partners, Inc. (UPPI) has been added as a third pharmacy network partner on a select basis, delivering even greater regional coverage to ensure that patients are able to benefit from the flexibility and accessibility of Illuccix.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Telix Group CEO and Managing Director said, "Physicians across the United States are now able to order doses and schedule patients for Illuccix scans. This important milestone significantly improves access to PSMA-PET imaging across the United States and allows physicians to confidently schedule dose delivery any time of the day, optimising flexibility and control for patients. With the recent approval in the United States2 of PSMA therapy - and the importance of 68Ga-PSMA-11 for patient selection - it is an exciting time for molecular imaging in GU-Oncology."

First doses are already being scheduled for April in key academic centers across the U.S. including University of Washington. "We are excited to be one of the first locations to bring this new imaging to our patients," says Dr. Delphine Chen, Professor of Radiology. "It brings a new dimension to our ability to stage and treat prostate cancer and can ultimately help us improve our ability to manage the full extent of their disease."

Eligible customers can claim reimbursement for Illuccix under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Not Otherwise Classified (NOC) code. The Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) reimbursement code assignment is anticipated in the near term and will be completed in accordance with the publication timings set by CMS.

About Illuccix

Telix's lead product, Illuccix (kit for preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),3 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).4 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe5 and Canada.6

The safety of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide was evaluated in 960 patients, each receiving one dose of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide. The average injected activity was 188.7 ± 40.7 MBq (5.1 ± 1.1 mCi). No serious adverse reactions were attributed to gallium Ga 68 gozetotide. The most commonly reported adverse reactions were nausea, diarrhea, and dizziness, occurring at a rate of < 1%.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

