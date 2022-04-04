EIMA Announces Winners of EIFS Industry Project Awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 EIFS Project Hero Awards. The industry program honors outstanding projects clad with exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS), an energy-efficient building envelope solution.

Awards were presented during a ceremony held on March 23rd at the 2022 EIMA Annual Meeting in Amelia Island, Florida. The ceremony was hosted by award-winning architect Peter Freeman of Freeman Kennett Architects in High Point, North Carolina. Mr. Freeman is a three-time judge of the awards program, and this year presided as the jury Chair. "It has been an honor to judge the EIFS projects in this competition for the past three years. I'm always amazed at the architectural versatility of this incredible wall-cladding," said Freeman. "More importantly, EIFS are uniquely positioned to play a critical role in reducing a city's carbon footprint because they are an energy-efficient and sustainable solution for designers and building owners."

A total of 50 EIFS projects were judged by Freeman and two other architects: Ron Cooper of Svigals + Partners and Damon Barda of c|a Architects. All three jurors were architects on previous "Hero of the Year" award-winning projects. The jury created three different award categories and 16 projects were winners. Of the three Hero Award winning projects, one was awarded the prestigious "Hero of the Year", the best-in-class EIFS project.

The award recipients are:

Hero of the Year

Villas on Rio, Austin, TX

Hero Awards

Aloft/Element Dual Brand Hotel, Tampa, FL

Christ the King Chapel at Christendom College, Front Royal, VA

Villas on Rio, Austin, TX

Awards of Merit

Ancient Lore Village by Boyd Hollow, Knoxville, TN

Resort World Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Thompson Hotel Savannah, Savannah, GA

Adena Specialty Surgery Center, Chillicothe, OH

LaPorte Hospital, LaPorte, IN

Here Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

Louis M. Klein Middle School, Harrison, NY

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Greensboro, NC

Village Park Place, Atlanta, GA

207 West 75th Street, New York, NY

Honorable Mention

Honor Health Sonoran Crossing Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ

Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY

Shannondale Main Street, Knoxville, TN



Details and photographs of the award-winning project are on EIMA's website.

Founded in 1981, EIMA is a national non-profit technical trade association comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and applicators involved in the exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) industry. For additional information please visit https://www.eima.com/.

