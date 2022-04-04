Emily Hylton, CFA, Joins Callan's Atlanta Consulting Team, Bolstering the Firm's Growing Client Base

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Emily Hylton, CFA, joined the firm as a senior vice president and investment consultant. Bringing more than 20 years of institutional consulting and investment experience advising a wide range of large institutional plans, Ms. Hylton will be a member of Callan's defined contribution (DC) committee and defined benefit (DB) focus group. She will report to Atlanta Consulting Team head Elizabeth Hood, CFA, senior vice president, and will further strengthen the team.

"I was drawn to Callan for its singular focus on investment consulting, its reputation for building long-term partnerships with clients, and the caliber and accessibility of its people," said Hylton. "The firm has also created an inclusive, welcoming environment for clients and colleagues, which is genuinely refreshing. I am thrilled to be a part of the team."

Most recently, Ms. Hylton was an associate partner at AON Investments USA where she consulted to DB and DC plans with more than $45 billion in assets under advisement collectively. She also gained investment consulting experience with Towers Watson Investment Services (now WTW) and Hewitt Investment Group (now part of AON). Additionally, she worked at investment management firms BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Cratos Capital Partners, and Wachovia Securities. Ms. Hylton earned her MBA in finance from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a BS in finance from Wake Forest University. She is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.



"I am excited to have Emily join our team," said Hood. "Her deep knowledge and breadth of investment experience will strengthen our team and add value for our clients. Her focus on putting clients first directly aligns with our core values, and her investment knowledge and approach aligns with our long-term investment philosophy."

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

