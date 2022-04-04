Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at 11:00 a.m. CDT, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The meeting will be held at the Company's Home Office located at 9001 Liberty Parkway in Birmingham, Alabama.

Stockholders planning to attend the meeting will be asked to present valid picture identification, such as a driver's license or passport, and proof of stock ownership. Reporters planning to attend are requested to pre-register with Erin Wendel-Ritter by calling 205 970-5912 or emailing erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com no later than Friday, April 29, 2022.

For Encompass Health stockholders not able to attend the meeting and other interested parties, a live audio webcast can be accessed at https://investor.encompasshealth.com. Those interested may replay the audio webcast through an archived link on the same website following the meeting.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

