EXCELERATE ENERGY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy, Inc. ("Excelerate" or the "Company") today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering ("IPO") of 16,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share. The Company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Excelerate intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under the ticker symbol "EE."

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is also acting as a book-running manager. Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., SMBC Nikko, and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from the following sources:

Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at



Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com

Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone: (866) 718-1649.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

View original content:

SOURCE Excelerate Energy, Inc.