Factor4 Announces Gift Card Partnership with Stretch Zone

BROOMALL, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card partnership with Stretch Zone, the leading practitioner-assisted stretching model and the creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®. Gift cards will be available in all 200+ Stretch Zone locations. Consumers can purchase eGift and plastic gift cards anytime from the company's website.

Factor4 leads the gift card industry in strategic partnerships and was recognized in the "United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics -Q1 2022 Update" Report by ReportsandMarkets.com. The report states that the growing preference for omnichannel gift cards among consumers is leading to more strategic partnerships in the gift card space. Factor4 is one of the only companies that offers a complete omnichannel gift card solution.

"We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Stretch Zone," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "Due to our turnkey omnichannel solution and seamless process, we were able to get Stretch Zone up and running quickly with the use of our Gift Card Starter Kits that were distributed to all locations and our ability to set up their eCommerce presence immediately. We are committed to helping Stretch Zone increase revenue and attract new customers via our gift card solution."

"Rolling out a centralized gift card program to our network is very exciting. We're happy to equip our franchisees with another tool in the toolbox and serve our clients who have been asking for an easy way to give the gift of stretch to their friends, family or loved ones for years" said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "With the ability to buy physical gift cards or eGift cards with just a few clicks, and redeem in any studio, the convenience and ease is truly unmatched. Factor4 has been exceptional to work with, and we look forward to a long, successful relationship."

To learn more about Factor4's partnership with Stretch Zone or their omnichannel gift card solution, contact: 484-471-3963 or sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004, Stretch Zone provides guests with Flex-ability for Life®. Stretch Zone pioneered the assisted-stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve client health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. With the most studios available, Stretch Zone continues to be the largest assisted-stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or aimee@factor4gift.com.

