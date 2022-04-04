GenomOncology Bolsters Board of Directors with CEO of 1Password

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology , a leading precision oncology software development company, today announced the appointment of Jeff Shiner, Chief Executive Officer at 1Password , to its Board of Directors. Shiner brings over two decades of experience in leading rapid business growth and innovation, which will be essential to GenomOncology's future.

"We are thrilled that Jeff is joining the GenomOncology Board of Directors. As the industry continues to mature, we are excited about the opportunity to expand the reach of our precision oncology solutions to new and innovative markets," said Brad Wertz, Chief Executive Officer at GenomOncology. "He has a demonstrated history of growing businesses and pushing the boundaries when it comes to innovating in tech, which will be crucial for our future. Jeff has been very involved with GenomOncology for some time and I expect this appointment to increase his involvement and impact moving forward."

Shiner has demonstrated significant experience in software development, security, rapid growth, and innovation during his career. Prior to his role at 1Password, Shiner was the Senior Development Manager of WebSphere Commerce at IBM Canada, and led a 400-person technology division at Rosetta, a customer engagement services company. He then joined 1Password in 2012, motivated by the company's passion for building customer-focused security solutions.

Since joining 1Password, Shiner has grown the organization from 20 people to nearly 700 employees around the globe, and achieved revenue north of $150M. 1Password also recently raised the largest funding round in Canadian history at $620M , at a $6.8B valuation, to support its rapid, global growth and to continue developing and launching more of its human-centric solutions. 1Password's enterprise growth has accelerated by 70% year-over-year, with the company now serving more than 100,000 businesses, including brands like Slack, Shopify, Datadog, Intercom, PGA, Snowflake and Wealthsimple — as well as millions of individual customers.

"Precision medicine is expanding rapidly to ensure patients are provided optimal treatment options, with relatively unlimited potential transformation to the care process. Without the right technology, institutions are limited in how they can deliver this capability and impact," said Jeff Shiner, Chief Executive Officer at 1Password. "I am excited to be part of GenomOncology's next chapter, expanding the reach of its technology globally to ultimately advance and improve the healthcare community's access to actionable insights that improve cancer care for patients worldwide."

GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens your precision oncology program by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at https://www.genomoncology.com/ .

1Password

1Password's human-centric approach to security keeps people safe, at work and at home. It's the only solution built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter the level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by over 100,000 businesses, including IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour. 1Password protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

