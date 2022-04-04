Greenspoon Marder Expands Labor and Employment Capabilities with Addition of Three New Attorneys In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Labor and Employment practice group with the addition of three new California attorneys. Brian E. Koegle and Michael R. Fostakowsky join as partners, and Ransom D. Boynton joins as an associate in the firm's Los Angeles offices.

"The team's strong market reputation in the Los Angeles community will further strengthen the firm's growing presence on the West Coast. They have an excellent track record of helping clients on employment counseling, employment litigation, and general commercial and business litigation and we are thrilled to have them on board," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are excited to welcome these elite lawyers to the Greenspoon Marder family. They have established themselves as subject matter experts in California employment law and are well-renowned thought leaders in the industry," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"Michael, Ransom, and I are delighted to be joining a group of attorneys at Greenspoon Marder who share our approach of excellent client service, along with a practical and pragmatic approach to dispute resolution. As we make this transition, our goal is to continue helping California businesses navigate the complicated and confusing world of employment law compliance," says partner Brian Koegle.

Mr. Koegle provides counsel to employers in a large number of industries, including hiring practices, employment contracts, wage and hour issues, compensation, discipline, and termination matters. Mr. Koegle has extensive experience representing employers on various complex matters ranging from mediation, arbitration, litigation, administrative hearings, and defending employment discrimination and fair employment practice cases. He also assists employers in designing, drafting, modifying, and implementing personnel policies, procedures, and employee handbooks and conducts personnel policy audits. Additionally, Mr. Koegle counsels business owners on business and commercial disputes, including protection of trade secrets and proprietary information, and has first-chair trial experience litigating business and employment matters.

Mr. Fostakowsky concentrates his practice on employment and labor litigation in all California state and federal courts. He regularly represents employers in a broad range of matters, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, wage and hour issues, as well as various Labor Code violations. As a seasoned employment lawyer in and out of the courtroom, Mr. Fostakowsky has extensive experience litigating matters to verdict and successfully resolving hundreds of cases through mediation or other methods of alternative dispute resolution. He has also represented clients in front of the California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement, the Department of Fair Employment & Housing, as well as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Mr. Boynton focuses his practice on representing employers in all aspects of employment litigation, including wage and hour disputes, employment discrimination, employment contract, discrimination claims, and compliance issues. Mr. Boynton also advises a wide variety of companies and organizations in a multitude of industries on compliance with federal, state, and local labor and employment laws.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

