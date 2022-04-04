Hunter Goodwin Named to Serve on Marriott SpringHill Suites Franchise Advisory Council

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Goodwin is the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Oldham Goodwin real estate investment group based in College Station. Hunter specializes in the management and development of commercial, multifamily, and hospitality assets.

"It is an honor to be named to the Franchise Advisory Council. As a former professional athlete with a passion for the real estate industry, I know the value of a strong team. As a member of the council, I hope to share my knowledge of best practices in my field and learn from others on the Council at the same time. All of this will help us better serve franchise owners," said Goodwin.

Being a member of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Franchise Advisory Council is an esteemed position, held for a minimum of two years and allows the member to provide ongoing feedback on the overall brand strategy to include: marketing, revenue management, systems, operations, and future development. The opinions and recommendations of this esteemed group of ten members shape the voice of hundreds of owners in the system and is invaluable to the future of the brand.

About Oldham Goodwin:

For nearly 20 years, the experienced leadership team at Oldham Goodwin has been providing commercial real estate services in Texas that consistently maximize value for stakeholders.

Oldham Goodwin has five offices across the Texas Triangle in Bryan, Houston, San Antonio, Waco, and Fort Worth to make investing, managing, developing real estate accessible and reliable. Employing over 500 real estate professionals, our dedicated team provides Investment (Oldham Goodwin Capital), Brokerage (Investment Sales, Commercial Land, Office, Industrial, Retail, and Farm & Ranch), Management (Commercial, Hospitality, Multifamily, and Facilities & Maintenance), and Development services across a breadth of property types.

About SpringHill Suites by Marriott®

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is the largest all-suite upscale hotel brand that is refreshingly different. With stylish surroundings that are beyond the ordinary at over 510 properties across the U.S. and Canada, guests are provided thoughtful, focused service in an uplifting atmosphere. Each spacious suite features an open, airy design that puts guests at ease, with separate living and sleeping areas. SpringHill Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

