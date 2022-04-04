Income Lab Establishes Research Council to Advance Retirement Income Analysis and Education

DENVER, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Income Laboratory, Inc. (Income Lab), the investment industry's only provider of software for dynamic—not static—retirement planning, today announced the formation of the Income Lab Research Council, bringing together financial planning professors and researchers to exchange ideas and develop projects that can benefit the planning community, including advisors, investors, researchers, teachers, and students.

The Income Lab Research Council, based in Denver, will meet quarterly and aims to contribute both to the education of the next generation of advisors and planners and to the ongoing education of current practitioners.

The inaugural council consists of:

David Evans , PhD, lecturer and CFP® program director, Purdue University

Justin Fitzpatrick , PhD, CFA, CFP®, chief innovation officer and co-founder, Income Lab

Michael Kothakota , PhD, CFP®, professor of practice, Kansas State University , and lecturer, Columbia University

Derek Lawson , PhD, CFP®, assistant professor, Kansas State University

Craig Lemoine , PhD, CFP®, financial planning program director and associate teaching professor, University of Illinois , editor, Journal of Personal Finance

Johnny Poulsen , CFP®, CEO and co-founder, Income Lab

Brandon Ratzlaff , CFP®, instructor, Texas Tech University , and adjunct professor, Southern Methodist University

Derek Tharp , PhD, CFP®, assistant professor of finance, University of Southern Maine

"Our newly launched Research Council supports Income Lab's mission of helping people live their best retirement, with financial security," Income Lab's Fitzpatrick said. "The pursuit of academic rigor and ongoing research to advance evidence-based retirement planning solutions are part of our DNA, and we are delighted to be collaborating with this distinguished group of educators."

"I firmly believe Income Lab is the future of retirement modeling and distribution software. Its tools are innovative and forward thinking and we are thrilled to teach this platform to our financial planning students at the University of Illinois," said Lemoine.

Kothakota added, "I'm excited to help Income Lab serve the retirement planning community and influence the direction of retirement planning research and education in America."

About Income Lab

Income Lab is the only provider of software for dynamic—not static—retirement planning. Financial advisors use Income Lab's advanced technology to build and monitor dynamic retirement income plans that help retirees adjust for evolving economic and market conditions, taxes, and changes in client spending. Income Lab's software monitors retirement plans monthly to see whether circumstances have changed sufficiently to warrant modifications and then notifies advisors, who can discuss any adjustments with clients.

Denver-based Income Lab was co-founded in 2018 by Chief Innovation Officer Justin Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., CFA, CFP®, and CEO Johnny Poulsen, CFP®, after careers in financial services sales, distribution and management. For more information visit www.incomelaboratory.com.

