INTROHIVE RECOGNIZED AS CONTENDER IN THE LATEST REVENUE OPERATIONS AND INTELLIGENCE REPORT

Company receives highest scores possible in three criteria as it equips customers with AI-powered CRM

FREDERICTON, NB, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, has been recognized as a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022 report for its technology. This report provides an evaluation of 14 top vendors in the RO&I category as well as a comparison of vendors to support buyers in their evaluation and decision-making process.

According to the Forrester report, Introhive’s “success has been built on proven use cases in professional, financial, and legal services, where sales are complex and relationship influence is high. Reference customers cited the visibility Introhive gave them into previously invisible relationships. Organizations in high-risk, complex selling environments seeking greater buyer insights and related data management should consider Introhive”. (PRNewswire)

In the Q1 Forrester Wave report, Introhive received the highest scores possible in the Data Management and Supporting Products and Services criteria.

This comes on the heels of the company being named a Late-Stage Vendor in the New Tech: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q4 2021 Forrester Research report late last year, a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Canada company for the third consecutive year, a Deloitte Fast 500 North America company for the second consecutive year, as well as a 2021 Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Great Place to Work®.

The Q1 Forrester Wave report provides revenue and technology leaders with an overview of the primary capabilities and providers within major market segments to help inform their technology strategies. We believe it confirms Introhive's unique functionality and value across multiple industries.

"I'm thrilled to see that we've been named a contender in the Wave report," said Jody Glidden, CEO and Founder of Introhive. "I see this as a representation of the unique approach we're taking in comparison to most of the market landscape in terms of who we are serving and the way in which we are serving them. I'm extremely pleased to see that our focus and ability to serve companies in high stakes, complex industries like financial services, professional services and consulting were captured in this report."

To download a complimentary copy of the report, go here.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world.

more at www.introhive.ai

