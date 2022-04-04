InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Break Sign for Truck Drivers (CNC-751)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a truck driver since 1979 and I thought there should be a way to prevent people from interrupting DOT-mandated rest breaks," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the DRIVER SERVICE RULE SIGN. My design enables a truck driver to rest and fully enjoy his break."

The invention provides a clear warning for others not to wake a sleeping trucker at a truck stop. In doing so, it prevents the driver's sleep from being interrupted. As a result, it enhances safety and it ensures that DOT requirements are met. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

