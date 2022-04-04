InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Use Tool for Smokers (CHK-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and convenient way to ensure that a myriad of smoking products and accessories are readily available," said an inventor, from Des Plaines, Ill., "so I invented the FAR OUT DUGOUT. My design eliminates the hassle of carrying and keeping track of multiple smoking accessories."

The invention provides a multi-component and multi-use tool for smokers. In doing so, it offers storage, smoking, grinding and cleaning capabilities. It also helps to prevent collapse or crushing and it eliminates the use of magnets. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers and smoke shop owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

