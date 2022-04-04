Lenox Advisors' CEO Joins More Than 2,000 CEOs to Make Unprecedented Commitment toward the Advancement of Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory K. Large, President and Chief Operating Officer, announced Lenox Advisors signed onto the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This commitment is driven by a realization that addressing diversity and inclusion is not a competitive issue but a societal issue that CEOs can play a critical role in addressing.

As a dynamic, collaborative group of more than 2,000 CEOs of the world's leading companies, we have agreed to take action to cultivate a workplace at Lenox where different points of view are welcomed, and employees feel encouraged to discuss complex, and often challenging, issues of diversity and inclusion at work.

"Diversity and inclusion are an integral part of Lenox culture because we truly believe that we are stronger together when our uniqueness as individuals is valued," said Greg Large. "Our pledge to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion will help drive our strategy and commitment to D&I as well as provide guidance for the development of additional initiatives for employee involvement and empowerment."

We agreed to this coalition to leverage individual voices, thereby encouraging the collective advancement of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. By doing so, we will improve Lenox's performance, drive growth and enhance employee engagement. This initial commitment is the first step to catalyze further conversation and action around diversity and inclusion within the workplace. The following action pillars align the organizations to help make collective and impactful change.

Continue to host our D&I speaker series, giving employees a safe and supportive place to engage in candid discourse about important issues.





Regularly share our colleagues' unique backgrounds, traditions, and experiences.





Inspire increased awareness and acceptance through educational posts, events, and workshops on a variety of topics.





We will make unconscious bias education available to everyone at the organization to support open dialogue on complex and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion.





We will share both effective as well as unsuccessful actions with the CEO Action community to persist in our journey toward learning and growing as we work toward establishing best practices.





We will continue to share strategic inclusion and diversity plans with the Executive Committee to prioritize and drive accountability in our organization.

To learn more about the commitment, visit the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ unified hub, CEOAction.com. We encourage you to visit this hub today to help you further understand the effort to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace so that you can get involved.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more about how Lenox Advisors can help you manage your wealth, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com.

