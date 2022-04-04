Matt Holland Joins FORM as Head of Partnerships & Alliances

The global CPG and retail leader who led growth for Nielsen, McKinsey, and Trax Retail will launch FORM's partner ecosystem for image recognition and field execution globally.

QUINCY, Mass., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading field execution platform for teams, FORM, recently announced Matt Holland as its new Vice President and Head of Partnerships and Alliances. Holland joins FORM with over 20 years of experience leading data, analytics, and technology practices for CPG and retail for the world's top research and consulting firms, including Nielsen and McKinsey & Company. Holland's global partner program includes tracks for strategic alliances and marketplaces to improve outcomes for field execution with the world's only integrated image recognition technology for retail task management.

Holland joins the high-growth FORM team following a banner year in 2021 where the company more than doubled its revenue, completed four strategic acquisitions, made global R&D investments, and profitably scaled to over 300 global employees with innovation centers in Denver, Boston, London, Kyiv, and Krakow. "FORM is the only company with a complete solution designed for frontline teams. It makes distributed workforces more effective and gives enterprise leaders insight into performance in real-time so they can close execution gaps and meet plan," shares Holland.

FORM's initial offering includes a strategic partner program with a shared go-to-market and revenue model, and an ecosystem program with strategic hardware and software solutions.

Prior to joining FORM, Holland was the Senior Vice President of Client Business Partnerships at Nielsen, and Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Trax Retail, where he introduced the Trax-Nielsen Shelf Intelligence Suite—the first of its kind in the industry. Holland previously led agile product development, sales, implementation, and customer success for Retail Analytics & Category Management at McKinsey & Company. "I'm inspired to hear consistently from FORM customers that we are a company which delivers with excellence and exceeds expectations," says Holland. "In 2022, we will help global organizations solve their biggest business challenges and make digital transformation for frontline teams successful."

Holland's extensive experience in CPG and retail intelligence aligns with the company's growth strategy according to FORM CEO, Ali Moosani. "Matt's industry expertise uniting data and technology to deliver a perfect store for global brands ensures he will deliver what our customers need in a partner program," Moosani says. "He is stellar at identifying value-added technology and services for our customers to complement our platform for field execution and increase their ROI. The fantastic inroads he's building for our solutions will deliver business impact for our customers."

