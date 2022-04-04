MURPHY-GOODE WINERY'S "A REALLY GOODE JOB" IS BACK!

CALL FOR ENTRIES NOW OPEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE ULTIMATE DREAM JOB IN WINE COUNTRY

Overwhelming Positive Response to 'A Really Goode Job' Campaign in 2021 Creates Foundation for Renewed Interest in Dream Job with Six-Figure Salary, Rent-Free Living for One Year

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you remember last year's viral "A Really Goode Job" campaign from Sonoma winery Murphy-Goode ? It garnered more than 7,200 applications and gave not one, but two candidates their dream wine jobs. It was so good(e), that Murphy-Goode, pioneers of serious wine and serious fun, is launching the job search again to offer another ultimate dream job in wine country. Applications are being accepted now through June 30, 2022. The job comes with major perks: a foot in the door to the wine industry, a $10,000 per month salary, vineyard living rent-free for a year in the charming town of Healdsburg, one of Sonoma County's premier destinations, and last but certainly not least, a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

Murphy-Goode (PRNewswire)

"After receiving an incredible number of applications for last year's 'A Really Goode Job,' it was a no-brainer to do it again this year," said Dave Ready Jr. , Winemaker of Murphy-Goode winery. Over the course of last year's campaign and interview process, we saw so many talented candidates who loved being a part of crafting their own destiny, which was documented in a mini-series . "We hope to again see a diverse pool of candidates inside and outside the industry, in our backyard and beyond. Living and working in this beautiful part of the world is a true gift, and we relish the opportunity to share that with someone who is passionate about breaking into wine."

A key component to the previous campaign was the opportunity for the candidate to work in multiple job specialties of the business, as opposed to a single designated position, and that comprehensive job training will again be highlighted in the current campaign. To apply, candidates must create a short video introducing themselves and explaining what they would bring to Murphy-Goode winery, why they want to work in the wine industry and why Murphy-Goode should hire them. They then upload it to the official campaign website . Finalists will be announced in July, taking their final interviews in Sonoma County the week of August 8th. The final candidate will be selected and announced in August. Once selected, the candidate will begin their year-long adventure with Murphy-Goode, first by shadowing winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., exploring the ins and outs of harvest in Sonoma County. Inspired by their application, Murphy-Goode will then work with the candidate to identify their passion and create the ideal role at the winery for the remainder of the year, and hopefully beyond.

Situated in Geyserville, California, Murphy-Goode winery produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and light-bodied reds from some of California's great growing regions, made with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. "A Really Goode Job" has become a revolutionary campaign to provide access and opportunity to those who are passionate about wine and diversify the voices that make up today's wine industry. Removing barriers to entry such as prior experience and proximity to wine country allows Murphy-Goode to reach a diverse pool of job candidates, welcoming those with different qualifications and educational specialties.

Jackson Family Wines, the family-owned wine company that includes Murphy-Goode, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the northern San Francisco Bay Area seven times consecutively by the North Bay Business Journal . The two candidates that won in 2021, Veronica Hebbard and Lindsay Perry, have been working at Jackson Family Wines since September 2021 as part of their year-long dream job and both will have the opportunity to continue in full-time roles at the company once the year concludes.

"It's been amazing to be able to grow my passion and expand my wine knowledge through hands-on experience with the Murphy-Goode and Jackson Family Wines team," says Hebbard. "I've been able to leverage skills from my previous career as an engineer to help lead innovative sustainability initiatives to forever change the future of wine. Had it not been for this incredible opportunity, I would have never had the courage to follow my heart and pursue a career not only as a woman in STEM but a woman in wine as well."

Perry has also been encouraged by the remarkable opportunity and looks forward to what's ahead. "I'm really passionate about wine and marketing, and one of my priorities with the dream job experience has always been to bring more people of color into the wine world. Murphy-Goode's innovative recruitment approach combined with Jackson Family Wines' belief that the inclusion of more diverse voices and people from different backgrounds create a stronger foundation for the wine industry, helped me accomplish that goal and I feel so proud to be in a position to continue on that path."

To be considered for " A Really Goode Job " with Murphy-Goode, upload your video on the official campaign website – www.murphygoodewinery.com/a-really-goode-job – by June 30, 2022. The role officially starts September 2022 and runs through August 2023. Jackson Family Wines is an equal opportunity employer. Job applicants must be 21 years of age or older, a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C., and authorized to work in the U.S.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, visit www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com , and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

Murphy-Goode (PRNewswire)

