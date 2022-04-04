NOW® Partners with Seven Top Wellness Experts on NEW Commit to YOU Campaign

Experts Including Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell and Celebrity Health Coach Kelly LeVeque Inspire People with Three Months of Exclusive Wellness Guides

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW®, a trusted and family-owned natural products manufacturer, is launching a new "Commit to YOU" campaign today that aims to inspire people to invest in their health, put themselves FIRST and conquer their wellness goals. With a new season comes new opportunities to recommit to your health, and what better way than doing it alongside a dream team of seven top wellness experts, including Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell (@emmalovewell), Celebrity Holistic Health Coach Kelly LeVeque (@bewellbykelly), and leading Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman (@drdendy). The campaign features FREE and exclusive workouts, lifestyle tips, recipes, skincare solutions and more, all packaged into three months of downloadable calendars available on nowfoods.com/experts.

Additional experts include Functional Medicine Practitioner and New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Will Cole (@drwillcole); Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) and Good Morning America Nutrition Expert Maya Feller (@mayafellerrd); RDN and "Flexitarian Diet" author DJ Blatner (@djblatner); and Certified Personal Trainer and founder of NourishMoveLove.com, Lindsey Bomgren (@nourishmovelove). Those who sign up for the calendar starting today will also be entered to win $300 to shop the experts' favorite products and support their goals with products they can feel good about, plus a private consultation with LeVeque.

"Wellness to me means being at peace mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, and really knowing it's about progress to get there," said Lovewell, whose videos on her daily routines off the bike can be viewed from the calendars at nowfoods.com/experts. "Everyone is at different points in their wellness journey, but no matter where that is, it's empowering when you can find trusted brands to support you, and it feels right to know I can count on NOW."

With more than 1,400 affordable products, from functional foods and supplements to sports nutrition and health & beauty products, as well as essential oils, there's really something for everyone when it comes to meeting their wellness goals. All NOW products are exhaustively tested to ensure purity, potency, efficacy and safety.

In addition to visiting nowfoods.com and downloading the calendar, you can follow NOW (@nowfoodsofficial on Instagram and Facebook) and the experts for more exclusive inspiration, Instagram Live experiences, product promotions and giveaways. All NOW products are available online at nowfoods.com or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

ABOUT EMMA LOVEWELL:

Emma Lovewell is a globally-renowned Peloton fitness instructor, athlete and founder of Live Learn Lovewell. Emma cultivates a well-balanced life through healthy food and an active lifestyle. She's a former professional dancer and advocates for movement and sweat. Wellness to Emma means finding harmony among mental, physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing, and reminding herself and others it's always about progress, not perfection. Emma's wellness platform, Live Learn Lovewell, is a place for people to experiment, learn and grow while on their own personal wellness journey, filled with recipes, lifestyle and beauty tips, travel/adventures, and some of her favorite playlists.

