ROTI ANNOUNCES "TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN" SWEEPSTAKES SENDING ONE LUCKY WINNER TO GREECE FOR THE EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the Mediterranean is literally at your fingertips as Rōti announces the largest sweepstakes the fast-casual restaurant has ever embarked on. From April 4 - 30 , all customers will have the chance to not only get a "Taste of the Mediterranean" while eating Rōti's signature bowls, salads and pitas, but to get an actual "Taste of the Mediterranean" with an all-expenses-paid trip to Mykonos and Athens, Greece. By downloading Rōti's new digital app and signing up for an account, any user is able to enter (limit one entry per day).

ROTI ANNOUNCES "TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN" SWEEPSTAKES SENDING ONE LUCKY WINNER TO GREECE FOR EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME

"Having launched our new App and loyalty program earlier this year, we have seen our digital community grow exponentially," said Rōti VP Marketing and Brand Nico Nieto. "We are always looking for ways to surprise and reward our customers and what better way to do so than offering an unforgettable experience - whether that is enjoying a Rōti dish, or an incredible getaway to the place that inspired it all!"

Throughout the month of April, customers will be able to enter the sweepstakes by making a purchase on the Rōti mobile app or completing a mail-in-entry. All submissions are limited to one (1) per day. The Grand Prize Mediterranean Getaway includes round trip transportation for two, six nights of hotel accommodations, a guided walking tour, a cooking class to explore the flavors of the Mediterranean and more. In addition, 10 winners will receive a year's worth of FREE Rōti as well as some Rōti swag; and 500 winners will receive a free meal at Rōti given in the form of a $15 digital gift card.

Rules apply. Sweepstakes are open to all residents in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Texas who are 18 years of age or older. For all sweepstakes rules and regulations, visit www.roti.com .

"The new Rōti App is the best way to experience Rōti's food, no matter where you are, and it's made even better by receiving incredible rewards and exclusive prizes when you order the food that you already love!" added Nieto. "This is the first of many surprises we have for our App and loyalty members as they discover our brand and our food. Our 'Taste of the Mediterranean' Sweepstakes is the perfect way to help further that discovery by providing this once in a lifetime opportunity."

To download the new Rōti App visit the App Store, Google Play Store or roti.com/app . To learn more about Rōti, visit www.roti.com , and follow on Facebook and Instagram channels.

ABOUT ROTI Rōti, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 26 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, Rōti 's food philosophy is straightforward: "Crave Better." The fast-casual menu features bowls, salads, and pitas and numerous sides & toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

