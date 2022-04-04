SmartMouth Steps Up the Fight Against Bad Breath with a New Look for its Activated Mouthwash Products

SmartMouth Steps Up the Fight Against Bad Breath with a New Look for its Activated Mouthwash Products

Mouthwash leverages zinc-ion-activation to provide around-the-clock prevention of sulfur gas – the source of bad breath

ST. LOUIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMouth – a leading provider of innovative oral-care products – introduced a new look to their dual-chamber bottle design for enhanced protection against bad breath. The new Dual-Chamber Bottle look will be featured in SmartMouth products including Original Activated Mouthwash, Clinical Activated Mouthwash and Dry Mouth Activated Mouthwash and has already starting to make its way to retail shelves at a suggested retail price range of $10.99 - $13.99.

SmartMouth – a leading provider of innovative oral-care products – introduced a new look to their dual-chamber bottle design for enhanced protection against bad breath. (PRNewswire)

SmartMouth's line of activated mouthwash employs two powerful liquids to fight bad breath. Its Sulfur Eliminating Solution destroys the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gases in the mouth. When mixed with its zinc ion Activating Solution, the combined solution instantly activates to release billions of zinc ions that bond to the germs in the mouth, stopping the return of bad breath for 24 hours with just 2 rinses a day.

The SmartMouth Dual Chamber Bottle design enhances the consumer experience by making the mixing of these solutions a simple process. By pouring liquid from the Dual-Chamber Bottle into the cup, both powerful solutions are dispensed at the same time. The combined solutions instantly activate to deliver around-the-clock protection against bad breath with just two rinses a day.

"Bad breath is a naturally occurring process. Our mouths can contain billions of germs and bacteria that break down protein particles to produce sulfur gas, otherwise known as bad breath," said SmartMouth CEO Jim Scheetz. "Our SmartMouth Activated Mouthwashes make it easier for customers to fight bad breath on two fronts: stopping the production of sulfur gas at its source and preventing it from coming back."

A leading innovator in the fight against bad breath, SmartMouth also has developed a Zinc Ion Toothpaste, a Clinical Activated Oral Rinse combining zinc ion technology with anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis benefits to prevent bleeding gums for optimal oral health, as well as mints and mouthwash designed to relieve dry mouth while preventing bad breath. Additional products and lines are currently in development.

About SmartMouth

A leading innovator in the fight against bad breath, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories was founded in 1993 by Dr. Marvin Cohen. SmartMouth products utilize a patented zinc-ion-activated technology to eliminate the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gas. The SmartMouth line of homecare oral-hygiene products includes SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash, Clinical Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Mints and Premium Zinc Ion Toothpaste. SmartMouth can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online. For more information about SmartMouth products, visit smartmouth.com.

