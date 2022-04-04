TSYS names Zwipe and adds insight to the previously announced partnership in North America

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to Zwipe's announcement on 15 December 2021, biometric fintech pioneer Zwipe can confirm that TSYS, a leading global provider of payment services to card issuers (and part of Global Payments Inc, a member of the S&P 500), chose to work with Zwipe to bring biometric payment cards into the North American market and beyond. This follows today's release of TSYS's feature article on the partnership with Zwipe and their intentions with biometric payment cards.

With TSYS' card production expertise - the company produced approximately 100 million cards of all types in the United States during 2021 - and existing production facilities, Zwipe's single-chip functionality would be seamless to integrate into the TSYS card production process.

In a recent North American market study, a staggering 91% of those surveyed said they want a card that is tied to their fingerprint. And 79% of the respondents said they would be willing to participate in a biometric card pilot program. A survey of 500 Canadians showed very similar results, as did multiple other surveys around the world.

"We are delighted to disclose that TSYS is our partner in the previously announced partnership with one of the largest and most respected payment service providers in the world. The plans expressed by TSYS in the feature article impress us and bode well for our future joint opportunity. The partnership will give us the opportunity to accelerate our activities across numerous markets, including North America," said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

