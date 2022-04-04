Women in Medicine: 64.4 Percent of ChenMed Physician Partners are Female

Work culture at leading primary care practice celebrates VIP service and better health outcomes.

MIAMI, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading senior-focused primary care practice operating nearly 100 centers in 12 states, today confirmed its merit-based and rapid pathway to partnership for clinicians, has rewarded outstanding female doctors with partnership promotions at levels dramatically higher than norms for the healthcare industry. More than 64 percent of clinician partners at the physician-owned and physician-led practice currently are women, notably breaking long-reported promotion and income disparity differences between male and female doctors.

Women account for half of all U.S. medical school graduates. So, it is notable that a recent peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Internal Medicine (JAMA, Internal Medicine), reports that women hold 38 percent of faculty positions in U.S. medical schools, and in academic settings, annually earn about $20,000 less than their male counterparts.

Also, the percentage of female physician partners at Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers nationwide is substantively higher than the percentages of female doctors reported by the Association of American Medical Colleges. AAMC's most recent data relevant to primary care shows that just 41.3 percent of active family medicine/general practice physicians and just 38.7 percent active internal medicine physicians are female.

"ChenMed remains an amazing career choice for primary care doctors," notes Gianni Neil, M.D., ChenMed Division Chief Medical Officer. "To transform care of the neediest populations, we recruit and promote mission-focused doctors based upon better health metrics being enjoyed by their patients. Our doctors focus on delivering highly personalized care with VIP service, and not the industry norms of unthinkably high volume of patients, or electronic medical record codes entered for RVUs (billable relative value units)."

ChenMed doctors fulfill their purpose by helping their patients achieve better health, including responding quickly to patient calls or texts to their cell phones and accommodating same-day telehealth or in-person appointments when needed. Plus, ChenMed centers offer services that help reduce barriers to healthy living, from transportation assistance to on-site medications to helping with social services, along with weekly "love calls" to check on patients.

"We empower our primary care physicians and care teams to go above and beyond to help their patients thrive," explains Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "And we remain committed to serving our highly diverse staff at every level of our hyper-growth company. Our amazing staff plus shared values of love, accountability, and passion are just a few reasons why we frequently are being recognized as a great place to work. Our teams deserve the credit for everything we are able to achieve."

During Women's History Month (March 2022), ChenMed focused energy on the National Women's History Alliance theme: "Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope," and ChenMed's chief legal and culture officer was a main-stage presenter at the World Happiness Summit® in Miami, March 18-20, 2022, sponsored by WOHASU. ChenMed sponsored the Summit, promoting happiness through a sense of purpose.

The medical practice also partnered with the Women Inspire Network (WIN) Employee Resource Group (ERG) to bring its staff a diverse range of informative activities, programs, and engagement opportunities; and honored ChenMed women for their impact at work, in their communities, or with their families.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

