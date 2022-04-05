Ardagh Glass Packaging adds two new glass beer bottles to its BuyOurBottles website

INDIANAPOLIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America) , a business of Ardagh Group , now offers two new beer bottles, a 12oz long-neck bottle and a 22oz Belgian-style bottle, on its website.

The new glass beer bottles are available for purchase on AGP – North America's BOB™ site (BuyOurBottles) . The Pinnacle 2.0 , a 12oz standard North American long-neck bottle with a 26mm Crown/pry-off closure, is available in both bulk and 24-pack cases. The Admiral , a 22oz Belgian-style bottle with a 26mm Crown/pry-off closure, is available in both bulk and 12-pack cases. Both bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., by AGP – North America out of high-quality amber glass that is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable.

In 2012, AGP – North America launched the BOB site for beer – the first website to offer craft brewers the ability to purchase beer bottles online in pallet quantities, direct from the manufacturer.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging continues to focus on developing its portfolio of American-made glass beer bottles to meet the demand of craft brewers on the BOB site," said Clint Gawart, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for AGP – North America. "The new Admiral and Pinnacle 2.0 bottles complement a wide variety of craft beer brands, offering brewers brand differentiation with a trusted, sustainable glass bottle that fully protects the flavor of their beer."

The BOB site portfolio now includes 13 different beer bottles in both amber and flint (clear) glass color options, which offers craft brewers increased flexibility for packaging their products.

"The Pinnacle 2.0 has been our exclusive 12oz glass bottle since we installed our bottling line over eight years ago," said Ryan Petz, CEO at Fulton Beer. "Over the years, so many of our customers have told us, 'I prefer to drink my beer out of a bottle,' and Ardagh's consistent, quality supply of American-made bottles has made it easy for Fulton to meet that need."

AGP – North America is dedicated to the craft beer market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers every stage of the way. For brewers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, brewers can contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

Throughout 2022, Ardagh Glass Packaging will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG) , commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.

In this IYOG, AGP – North America is focused on celebrating glass bottle designs like the ones launched on the BOB site, to celebrate the significant role of glass packaging in today's world.

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2022 .

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

