ATRI ISSUES CALL FOR MOTOR CARRIERS TO PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL OPERATIONAL COSTS DATA COLLECTION

ARLINGTON, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today issued a call for motor carriers to participate in ATRI's annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report.

Now in its 14th year, ATRI's annual Operational Costs of Trucking collects cost information derived directly from trucking fleets and owner-operators, and it is among the most requested ATRI research studies. This annual analysis is used as a key benchmarking tool by motor carriers of all sizes. Public sector agencies also utilize this ATRI operational cost analysis to make better-informed transportation planning and infrastructure investment decisions. This year for the first time, participating motor carriers will receive a customized report that compares their fleet's operational costs to those of peer carriers of the same sector and size.

"ATRI's Operational Costs report has been a long-standing tool for evaluating our operational efficiencies and identifying where we need to improve," said Harold A. Sumerford, Jr., J&M Tank Lines CEO. "The new customized fleet report will be a tremendous value for participating fleets, and I encourage carriers of all sizes to contribute data and take advantage of this great offer from ATRI."

Among the for-hire fleet metrics being requested by ATRI are driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums and lease or purchase payments. Carriers and owner-operators are asked to provide 2021 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data using the easy-to-use online data entry form.

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, May 13, 2022. ATRI's data collection form, which protects all confidential information, is available here. Participating motor carriers will receive an advance copy of the full report and the new customized fleet report.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

