Cheers to National Beer Day - Coors Banquet celebrates its 149-year Legacy with Limited-Edition Collectable Pack and Giveaway

Coors Banquet wants you to Own the Legacy with limited-time collectable packaging and an exclusive collaboration with apparel brand Huckberry

GOLDEN, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Established over 140 years ago in the small town of Golden, Colorado, Coors Banquet was created from humble beginnings. With ingenuity, grit and commitment to quality, it has maintained an unwavering and impactful legacy in American beer through five generations.

Coors Banquet releases limited-edition Legacy Collection packaging for National Beer Day (PRNewswire)

In celebration of this legacy, this National Beer Day, Coors Banquet will give beer lovers the chance to Own the Legacy by releasing limited-edition Coors Banquet Legacy Collection packaging and unveiling the Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy Line of co-branded apparel on April 7.

The Legacy Collection includes three iconic, collectable cans paying homage to the brand's values and rich history that have made the truly coveted lager be searched for and celebrated throughout the years. Each design harkens back to an essential piece of the Coors Banquet story. Plus, Coors Banquet stubby bottles will get a makeover for a limited time with designs highlighting the five generations of brewing tradition that make the beer what it is today. The Legacy Collection is available for purchase just in time for National Beer Day on April 7th - because with the beer dating back to 1873, the history of Coors Banquet is the history of American beer.

Along with the collectible can and bottle designs, the Coors Banquet Legacy Collection will also feature a QR code that unveils an exclusive merchandise collaboration with American-based premium apparel brand Huckberry that is inspired by the special-edition packaging to bring the history and legacy of the beer to modern day. The Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy Line includes vintage-inspired shirt, hat and tee designs reflecting the two brands' rich history and values.

"Coors Banquet is not only an iconic American beer brand, but one that is committed to the guiding principles that established our legacy," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing, Coors Family of Brands. "With the release of this collection, we want to give everyone the opportunity to own a part of the Coors Banquet legacy by raising a can or wearing the merch in celebration of the one and only Banquet beer.

Starting on National Beer Day (April 7, 2022), Coors Banquet fans can scan the QR code or visit OwnTheLegacy.com for a chance to win the entire coveted Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy Line or a select piece of the merch to go with their coveted lager. Giveaways begin on National Beer Day, and end June 30, 2022. View full rules here.

The Coors Banquet Legacy Collection is available starting on National Beer Day, through the end of June 2022. The full Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy Line will be available for purchase starting in June.

To learn more, please visit OwnTheLegacy.com.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Huckberry

Founded in 2011, Huckberry is an award-winning men's brand and digital magazine. Over a million young, active customers trust us as their leading resource and retailer for emerging brands, gear, and lifestyle inspiration.

With industry-leading engagement, unique collaborations, top-notch products, and a die-hard customer base, we're building the most loved men's retailer in the world. Our unsurpassed insight into our customer's buying and reading habits combined with our privileged access to their digital inboxes allows us to deliver engaging content and commerce experiences in new and innovative ways.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Columbus, OH.

Follow along at @huckberry on instagram, youtube, facebook, and tiktok, and www.huckberry.com

