Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Jeremy Daniuk as Dual Director of Sales of the Hyatt House and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville

COVINGTON, Ky., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Jeremy Daniuk has been appointed the dual director of sales of the Hyatt House and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville. Mr. Daniuk brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role as director of sales having previously served as the dual director of sales of the Hyatt Place Chicago Hoffman Estates and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Lombard/Oak Brook.

"We are confident with Jeremy's strategic sales approach and deep understanding of the market that he will bring a fresh lens and be a strong asset to these two hotels," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "He is a proficient hospitality leader."

Prior to joining the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place, Daniuk built his career as a food and beverage leader with tenures at award-winning venues including the Ruth Lake Country Club, the Metropolitan, Morton's The Steakhouse, and Norwegian Cruise Lines America. Daniuk holds a Culinary Arts degree and a Hotel Restaurant Management degree from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

