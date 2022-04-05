DefenAge® 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream Named NewBeauty Award Winner

The Only Neck Cream with Defensin-Molecules Proven to Deliver Treatment-like Results for Visible Tightening and Firming of the Neck Skin

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare, the manufacturer and distributor of the revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, is proud to announce that its 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream is has been named as the 2022 Award Winner for "BEST" Neck Cream by NewBeauty Magazine. This is the second award win for DefenAge's neck cream and the third NewBeauty Award won by the DefenAge brand.

DefenAge® 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream Named “BEST” Neck Cream by NewBeauty Beauty Awards (PRNewswire)

"The often-neglected area gets some serious TLC from DefenAge 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream, an intense, treatment-like cream that has the ability to strengthen fragile skin on the neck," states Santa Monica, CA dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., in the NewBeauty Magazine inaugural Award article.

Each year, the NewBeauty Awards showcase the most innovative and noteworthy products with the distinct ability to solve beauty's biggest problems. NewBeauty editors and medical experts rigorously test nearly 10,000 products over six months to hand-pick the top performers in beauty.

With 19 clinical studies to support the safety and efficacy of DefenAge's formulas and Age-Repair Defensins®, the 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream signifies a breakthrough in topical skincare for tightening and moisturizing neck skin. Rich moisturization technologies, combined with the unique mechanism of action of DefenAge's exclusive Defensin-molecules, enable a multiplication effect and lead to quickly appearing results for neck skin that looks firmer, smoother, and more even-toned.

A great retinol alternative, the neck cream addresses brightness, improves the visible thickness of the skin, and reduces the appearance of the wrinkles on the neck where aging is often more noticeable.

With an extended clean beauty profile, the 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream does not contain parabens, fragrances, formaldehydes, and phthalates. A leader in clinically clean beauty, DefenAge is the only physician-dispensed brand that makes both claims 'free from animal- and human- derived ingredients.'

"We are thrilled to receive the NewBeauty honor for the third time," shares Nikolay Turovets, Ph.D., CEO of DefenAge. "The NewBeauty Awards are a leading and trusted program in the beauty space and we're privileged to be recognized as skincare technology leaders by NewBeauty editors, physicians, and readers."

The neck tightening cream retails online on the brand's website, defenage.com, ­and through dermatologists and aesthetic surgeons, med spas, and other professional aesthetic service providers.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

