Embassy National Bank Announces New President Steven F. Smith

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy National Bank, a leading SBA lender in Georgia, is proud to announce our new president Steven F. Smith. He joins Embassy National Bank with more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in the community banking industry.

Embassy National Bank provides customized banking services for the local business communities in the greater Atlanta region. Founded in 2007, Embassy National Bank has consistently been ranked one of the top 10 SBA lenders in Georgia, simplifying banking for small business owners and fostering relationships in the local community.

"We are excited to have Steven bring his experience to our team and look forward to the next growth phase of our bank", said Nitin Shah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. With the addition of Mr. Smith, Embassy National Bank will continue to grow their small business outreach and local community support.

"I am excited to be joining a strong performing bank with a group of teammates who are client focused. We are well positioned for this next phase of growth," said Steven Smith, President.

About Embassy National Bank:

Embassy National Bank was founded in 2007 by a group of professionals with backgrounds in finance, banking, and hospitality to meet the needs of the greater Atlanta communities including Lawrenceville, Duluth, Suwanee, and Norcross. Their local and nationwide experience supports the bank's mission to be a community partner small businesses want and need.

