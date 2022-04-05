ENSEMBLE ORTHOPEDICS REACHES MILESTONE OF 100TH IMPLANTATION OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE ENSEMBLE CMC™ JOINT REPLACEMENT

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Orthopedics Inc, a privately held company, today announced the 100th implantation of the Ensemble CMC™ minimally invasive joint replacement for the treatment of carpometacarpal (CMC or thumb) osteoarthritis, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of market introduction. The surgery was performed by Desirae McKee, MD on March 24, 2022 at NorthStar Surgical Center in Lubbock TX.

"I have been able to incorporate the Ensemble CMC™ into my clinical practice by presenting patients with an additional treatment option for arthritis of the CMC joint that does not sacrifice joint anatomy or burn bridges for future, potential procedures," said Dr. McKee, a board certified hand surgeon with a faculty appointment as

Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. "When given the choice between this device and other, more traditional surgical treatment options, many of my patients prefer the Ensemble CMC™ to preserve their anatomy."

"The CMC implant is our initial offering in a complete line of minimally invasive implants for the hand and wrist," said William Ogilvie, Co-founder and CEO of Ensemble Orthopedics. "Our early experience suggests the implant presents an attractive choice for surgeons to offer patients and is becoming an accepted treatment alternative. We are extremely pleased with the progress of our controlled market rollout and very happy that our select group of trained surgeons are integrating the Ensemble CMC™ into their practices."

The FDA-cleared Ensemble CMC™ was designed to expand treatment options for CMC osteoarthritis in a wider range of patients by replacing only the affected bearing surfaces of the carpal and metacarpal bones. The interpositional device is inserted through a small incision with minimal disruption to the joint capsule or stabilizing soft tissue structures of the thumb. The Ensemble CMC™ is manufactured from pyrocarbon – a low friction material with a proven history of durability and biocompatibility in orthopedic implants.

Ensemble Orthopedics, a medical device company based in Austin TX, develops proprietary, interpositional implants designed to employ minimally invasive surgical techniques, thereby retaining stabilizing tendons and ligaments, for the treatment of arthritis in the hand and wrist. For further information, please visit https://www.ensembleortho.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ensemble Orthopedics, Inc.