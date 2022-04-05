fabric Recognized as a Strong Performer in 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' Report for Digital Commerce

Headless commerce platform received highest overall rating by customers across the Gartner Peer Insights™ Digital Commerce report

SEATTLE , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Digital Commerce report. The report is based on a culmination of feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using a product or service, and fabric received the highest overall rating by customers on the Gartner Peer Insights™.

Drawn from a collective pool of 23 verified customer reviews and ratings, fabric secured an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Digital Commerce category, and a 91% approval rate from customers who expressed a willingness to recommend fabric to their peers, as of January 2022.

"Recognition in this year's Voice of the Customer report for Digital Commerce captures the commitment we have in delivering a world-class headless commerce solution to our customers," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. "We have built the industry's best API-first modular commerce platform that is built for the needs of modern growing brands."

Today's recognition follows a historic period of growth for fabric, coming on heels of the company's $140 million Series C round, led by SoftBank, at an approximate valuation of $1.5 billion. With the new funds, fabric will accelerate product development of its headless commerce suite through automation and intelligence, as well as expand its global footprint. The past few years have already seen several retail and eCommerce executives join the company including leaders from Amazon, Afterpay, Google, and Restoration Hardware. In 2021, fabric achieved 4.5x year-over-year revenue growth.

You can download a complimentary copy of Gartner, Inc. March, 2022 "Voice of the Customer" report .

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Peer Insights are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About fabric

fabric is a key component of the modern commerce stack. By democratizing access to best-in-class digital commerce tooling, fabric allows merchants who aren't served well by Shopify, Oracle, or Salesforce (and other hosted platforms) to thrive in an e-commerce world. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within just a few months without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in the Cloud Capital Seattle, Washington, with offices and customers around the world, fabric is backed by SoftBank, Glynn Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, and Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

