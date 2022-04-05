First Annual Saperavi Festival To Take Place In The Finger Lakes Region Of New York

Saperica Inc., Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery & trendy chama mama restaurant from NYC present the 1st annual Saperavi Festival in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saperica Inc, is pleased to announce that the 1st annual Saperavi Festival will take place at Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery in Hammondsport, New York on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The festival will bring together producers of Saperavi and Rkatsiteli wines from the Finger Lakes region of New York along with their counterparts from the country of Georgia. Authentic Georgian cuisine with a modern twist will be featured from New York City restaurant, Chama Mama.

Saperavi Festival attendees will have the opportunity to taste a wide variety of wines crafted from Saperavi and Rkatsiteli grape varieties native to the country of Georgia. These tastes will be paired with Georgian food specialties like Khachapuri, Lobiani, Khinkali, Pkhali and the special dish, duck kalia. Cooking demonstrations will be presented throughout the afternoon.

The Saperavi Festival will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 2pm to 5pm, on the grounds of Dr Konstantin Frank Winery located at 9683 Middle Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840. More details and tickets are available for purchase at Eventbrite via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saperavi-festival-tickets-274172135237?aff=ebdssbeac

The event can also be found on Eventbrite by using the search words "saperavi festival".

Members of the trade and media are invited to participate in educational seminars and events which will occur prior to the festival from 11am to 1pm. For more information about attending as a member of trade or media, please send an email to saperavi@saperica.org

The 1st annual Saperavi Festival is organized by Saperica Inc, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, featuring Chama Mama restaurant from New York City and hosted by Dr. Konstantin Frank winery. Saperica's mission is to promote Saperavi and other Georgian grape varieties along with Georgian gastronomy and culture in the Finger Lakes, NY and around the U.S., by organizing and facilitating educational seminars and exchange programs between the regions, for wine and culinary professionals and enthusiasts. Any proceeds from the festival will help to fund future Saperica programs.

For additional info, please visit www.saperica.org

Email questions to Saperavi@saperica.org

