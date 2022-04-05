Forbes Names Torch.AI one of America's Best Startup Employers

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered data processing, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022. Presented to just 500 companies across the U.S., the recognition highlights Torch.AI's growing reputation.

"It's certainly an honor to be included in Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers," said Brian Weaver, Founder and CEO of Torch.AI. "This is further evidence that you can build a special technology company outside Silicon Valley. Our people are brilliant and have the gumption to tackle some of the hardest problems in the world. It's great to be recognized for building an environment for these amazing people to be their best. We are trying to build Kansas City's next great company, being a great place to work is step one."

The fourth annual list was compiled by assessing thousands of U.S. startup companies founded between 2012 and 2019 with at least 50 employees. Ranking was determined by evaluating excellence across three specific areas:

Employer Reputation – Companies were assessed via blog posts and social media specifically around corporate culture and employee engagement.

Employee Satisfaction – Online reviews were combed through to gain a firm grasp on employee happiness and fulfillment.

Company Growth – Website traffic, as well as headcounts over a two-year period

were reviewed.

"We do everything we can to ensure that employees have a healthy work/life balance," said Janet Hanofee, Torch.AI's Chief People Officer. "We are designing our dream company. We don't just gather data from our employee surveys. We rapidly act on them."

Torch.AI has experienced significant growth over the past year in both the commercial and public sectors from the adoption of its software platform, Nexus™. The company invented a way to make complex data easier to use, applying AI to process data in-flight. "It's getting harder and harder for people to get work done. Data is growing in volume and complexity. Current technology can't keep up, so people end up filling the gaps: transcribing data from documents to systems, from system to system. We created Nexus to change the current paradigm of people working for technology. It's supposed to be the other way around," added Weaver.

"Torch.AI plans to significantly expand in the third quarter and hire more than 100 new full-time positions by the end of 2022," continued Hanofee. "To keep pace with the demand from our customers and the expansion of Nexus, we need to attract the top athletes working in technology. The award from Forbes helps validate our journey."

About Torch.AI

We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI

