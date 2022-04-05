Geri Huibregtse and Nora Guerrera Take on Leadership Roles at Foundry

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry continues to make bold moves in its agency leadership with the elevation of a key leader into an executive role and a new hire to lead strategy during a time of great growth.

Geri Huibregtse has been promoted to the new role of Chief Product Officer and Nora Guerrera has been hired as Director of Design Strategy.

"In 2021, Foundry reached several new milestones on our growth journey, including being one of the fastest-growing private companies in Minnesota, expanding our footprint to New York, and becoming a more diverse workforce. By continuing our investment in great talent, we are poised to continue this momentum and deliver on what's shaping up to be the most exciting chapter in our history," said Kurt Schmidt, president and partner, Foundry.

As Chief Product Officer, Huibregtse will lead Foundry's continued pursuit to design and build digital experiences that transform companies. In this role, she will guide clients on how to define their product culture, processes, and frameworks to equip them with what it takes to keep a product alive and growing in the digital age. Huibregtse previously held executive and product leadership roles at Apiary, Dispatch, and The Nerdery.

Guerrera, a new hire, will be focused on building the strategy practice at Foundry. In this role, she will bring a design thinking and empathy-based perspective to clients, guiding them to a future-forward point of view, while enabling execution today. Previous to Foundry, Guerrera held executive leadership positions in digital strategy, innovation, and transformation at Wells Fargo, GoKart Labs, and U.S. Bank.

"Leaders like Geri and Nora energize and inspire me about what's ahead for Foundry. While the past 6 years have been important to establishing who we are today, both of them will have a significant influence on what we will become in the years ahead," said Schmidt.

