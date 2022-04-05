Heffernan Insurance Brokers Introduces Women Empowered

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announces a new resource group called Women Empowered (WE). WE is open to all interested in participating and aims to increase confidence and competence, encourage a positive self-brand, provide an opportunity to expand their network, support career planning, and offer guidance on how to align their work and life goals.

Women Empowered is the next iteration of the Women of Influence (WOI) group founded at Heffernan Group by Leticia Trevino, Elizabeth Bishop, and Jennifer Mahoney, who demonstrate professional merit and leadership in their careers. We are united, connected, and gather as one integrated front. Together WE are empowered.

"As women, we have so much to offer. WE is focused on creating opportunities and forums for us to share, learn, and grow as we strive to be the best versions of ourselves," said Jen Mahoney, Chief Operations Officer, Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

"We are all enriched by providing a place and space for women from different backgrounds to come together and support each other along life's journeys while educating men on the challenges women face," said Leticia Trevino, Chief Insurance Compliance Officer, Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, San Jose, San Mateo, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Cypress, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

