Hilco Streambank Announces Opportunity to Acquire More than $12 Million in Final Judgments

Bids Due April 25, 2022

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is seeking offers to acquire more than $12 million in final judgments against five judgment debtors. The position of plaintiff and judgment creditor is being offered on behalf of Raymond A. Yancey, in his capacity as Plan Administrator of the Liquidation Trust in the bankruptcy case of Min Sik Kang and Man Sun Kang in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria Division).

(PRNewsfoto/Hilco Streambank) (PRNewswire)

Offers to acquire the Plan Administrator's position are due by April 25, 2022, and a virtual auction is scheduled for April 28, 2022. The Plan Administrator reserves the right to enter into an agreement to sell and/or transfer the judgments prior to these dates, so interested parties are encouraged to submit competitive offers prior to the bid deadline.

Interested parties should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below. Access to a virtual data room containing additional information is available to parties that enter under a nondisclosure agreement.

Gabriel Fried CEO gfried@hilcoglobal.com 617.458.9355 Jordon Parker Vice President jparker@hilcoglobal.com 719.821.0894 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market-leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions, including sales in publicly reported transactions, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Streambank