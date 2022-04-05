Mattamy Homes Acquires Final Estate Homesites in High-Demand Tucson, AZ Community

Mattamy has purchased the last 31 sites in Tortolita Vistas, a unique community in Tucson's booming upscale-housing market

TUCSON, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, will be bringing its signature designs to the unique, upscale Tucson community of Tortolita Vistas, as the company has purchased the last-remaining 31 estate-sized homesites in the new community, located just three miles from Mattamy's hugely successful Dove Mountain community, also located in Marana, AZ.

Mattamy's purchase will introduce the company to the master-planned community that, when completed, will total 154 homesites, each roughly three-quarters of an acre or larger. Mattamy's acquisition of the remaining homesites provides homebuyers the final opportunity to live in Tortolita Vistas, while finishing out the community.

"Tortolita Vistas is such a stunning, prestigious and unique community," said Anjela Salyer, Mattamy's Division President, Tucson. "I have been personally involved with the development in Tortolita Vistas throughout the years and am elated that Mattamy Homes will now be part of this special community."

Tortolita Vistas is a community that lives up to its name, with panoramic views of the Tortolita Mountains and surrounding foothills serving as the perfect background for a variety of thoughtfully designed, single-story Mattamy floorplans. Mattamy's offerings of four single-story floorplans, ranging from 2,800 to 3,200 square feet with generous backyards and native undeveloped desert in between each home, are expected to launch for sale in late 2022.

While set amid wide-open spaces in the Tortolita Mountains foothills, the serene, estate-style community also lies within walking distance of Tangerine Crossing. Grocery, retail and restaurant options are also in close proximity to the community, as is Interstate 10, providing ready access to the cultural and recreational possibilities of Tucson.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America with a 40-plus-year history. Mattamy now helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership each year in the United States and Canada. The company is represented in 11 U.S. markets—Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Southeast Florida and Orlando, the company's U.S. headquarters. Mattamy's communities In Canada stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

