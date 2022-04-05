Qure4u announces key partnership with Wayne Health to provide comprehensive and innovative digital health solutions

Partnership will have substantial impact on overall health and wellness of communities by improving patient engagement throughout Detroit and southeastern Michigan

BRADENTON, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Wayne Health to create innovative population health services for patients throughout southeastern Michigan.

The partnership will provide Wayne Health with enhanced digital services to improve the patient experience while helping better connect patients with their providers before, during and after clinic visits. Among the many services that will soon be available to Wayne Health patients are a streamlined patient portal for on-line scheduling and appointment reminders; telehealth and at-home remote monitoring programs; HIPAA-compliant communication platform between patients and their providers; digital health screenings and more.

Wayne Health is a non-profit, multi-specialty academic group practice with over 400 dedicated physicians and advanced practice providers in 50 medical specialties offering a full spectrum of care, from birth to end-of-life, for individuals and families. The organization has a longstanding, mission-based commitment to urban health and social welfare, providing care for patients with the most complex chronic health conditions, especially those from vulnerable populations, who face disparities related to a lack of access to integrated health resources and greater exposure to risk due to their financial circumstances, place of residence, age or other personal characteristics. This commitment is enhanced through the Center for Population Health Accountability (CPHA), located in Detroit.

"Our overarching goal is to mitigate health disparities and control chronic conditions risk factors in our populations," said Phillip Levy, MD, MPH, Chief Innovation Officer, Wayne Health. "I believe that the future of medicine lies in the area of community health, to engage people where they live, work and play. By enhancing access to medical care and social services, and incorporating convenient digital-health services to improve patient engagement, we are able to improve lives and health outcomes. Our partnership with Qure4u allows us to effectively and efficiently accomplish these goals."

"We are very excited to begin this new partnership with Wayne Health," said Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO and Founder, Qure4u. "The strength of Qure4u is evident throughout our many trusted and collaborative partnerships that inspire innovative healthcare solutions and impact the lives of millions of people. Our digital health platform is designed to enhance the entire patient journey by improving workflows and practice efficiency, and enhancing clinical insight. I look forward to helping Wayne Health continue to redefine the delivery of integrated care throughout southeast Michigan."

In 2021, Wayne State University was the recipient of an $18.15 million award from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to establish a Center for Multiple Chronic Diseases Associated with Health Disparities: Prevention, Treatment, and Management that will use community-based interventions deployed from three research institutions to fight hypertension, heart failure and coronary heart disease in the Black population.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com .

About Wayne Health

Wayne Health is a non-profit, multi-specialty physician practice group affiliated with Wayne State University School of Medicine. With nearly 400 physicians and advanced practice providers in 50 medical specialties, Wayne Health offers a full spectrum of care, from birth to end-of-life, for individuals and families throughout southeastern Michigan. Wayne Health multi-specialty clinics are conveniently located in Detroit, Dearborn, Southfield and Troy, with single-specialty clinics in Livonia (Psychiatry), Monroe (Dermatology) and Taylor (Ophthalmology). For more information, visit www.waynehealthcares.org .

