Rattle raises $26M to revolutionize the way modern revenue teams work

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rattle , the SaaS company pioneering revenue orchestration, today announced $26 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners with participation from GV and existing investors Sequoia & Lightspeed. Rattle previously raised $2.8 million in seed funding less than a year ago , bringing the total raised to date to $28.8 million. Sitting at the forefront of an organizational shift in how modern revenue teams operate, Rattle intends to use the funding to continue growing its go-to-market teams and expand the platform ecosystem, all while still continuing the promise of building a no-code easy-to-use platform.

With a boom in the number of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions over the last decade and a stronger need for robust sales engagement as remote work becomes the new normal, revenue-facing organizations have been at the crossroads of acquiring point-solutions to fix specific areas in their processes while trying to keep system hygiene tidy and functional. The compounding result: evergrowing technical debt and low user adoption.

Rattle's solution is to look within organizations and leverage pre-existing systems in a more effective way, turning core collaboration tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams into the revenue central nervous system empowering go-to-market teams to access previously siloed data in a single location. In fact, when surveying customers on data management processes, 78% percent said the ability for their teams to quickly access and modify data was the primary reason they chose Rattle.

"How we work is rapidly changing, but the often-used enterprise applications like sales, marketing, and customer success systems haven't evolved. Most enterprise apps were designed for humans entering data vs. supporting collaborative work," said Ganesh Bell, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Insight is thrilled to partner with Rattle because they've fundamentally changed how teams operate. Rattle brilliantly integrates our new places of work, like Slack and Teams, with these clunky legacy applications in a way that supports the modern workforce. This is a truly game-changing solution that will create faster, smarter, and happier go-to-market teams."

As an example, Rattle can effortlessly be configured to notify Account Executives (AEs) before any upcoming prospect call on their calendar and let them update their CRM–actions like logging call notes, updating deal stages, next steps, etc–all from Slack or MS Teams. Before Rattle, updating the CRM meant juggling multiple tools but now it takes only a single click, saving each salesperson four hours every week.

James La Rheir, Director of Sales Operations at a16z backed Imply, says, "Rattle has turned our CRM from a passive data repository into a full-scale engagement platform. With Rattle in our tech stack, our teams are empowered to be immediately responsive to the impacts of data changes…ensuring their data is kept current, accurate and relevant via direct Salesforce updates in Slack. Rattle checks every box in the "4 P's" (people, passion, product, potential). You will not go wrong with them."

While SaaS companies continue to build systems focused on their singular output, Rattle is building the underlying infrastructure to allow systems and people to interact with each other natively in Slack or Teams. Rattle's no-code platform can be deployed in minutes and currently integrates with key go-to-market systems, including Salesforce, Google Suite, Outreach, and Gainsight, with Zendesk, JIRA, Marketo, Hubspot, Salesloft and more coming soon this year.

Rattle was co-founded in 2020 by Sahil Aggarwal, Apoorva Verma, and Milan Singh, each with prior experience working at high-growth startups managing GTM systems and dealing with the problem firsthand. "We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and are very excited to build this new stack from the ground up," said Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO.

Facing an already strong demand from GTM teams, Rattle's latest investment comes on the heels of a 10x YoY growth, as the company continues to add well-known SaaS and enterprise customers. Leading organizations including Miro, ClickUp, Rippling, Front and Clearbit all rely on Rattle's integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) system as the building block to improve go-to-market transparency and increase sales velocity as their sales organizations scale.

"Our company lives in Slack, so having the ability to push relevant customer information where our teams work and when they need it has been monumental," Ryan Heitz, Sr. Manager of Sales Operations at Miro, says. "Rattle has allowed us to quickly take actionable insights and be more responsive with Salesforce records right in Slack. The impact can easily be seen with our user's usage and data input, and direct correlation to our core metrics. Plus, in just a few clicks, we can iterate and manipulate, to match any organizational or process changes, any Rattle workflows with just a few clicks."

Rattle is the only revenue orchestration platform that services all customer-facing departments across an organization. While teams continue to deal with growing tech stacks siloed in disparate ecosystems, Rattle becomes the connective tissue enabling teams of all sizes to eliminate inefficiencies and effectively update their systems bidirectionally through the channels they use most. Rattle has helped thousands of revenue leaders and employees lead more productive and predictable sales cycles.

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto.

